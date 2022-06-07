Lewiston woman charged in toddler's apparent overdose

Jun. 7—LEWISTON — The mother of a toddler who apparently ingested illegal drugs and stopped breathing has been charged with a felony in connection with the incident.

Local police officers responded at 9:45 p.m. Sunday to 78 Knox St. for a report of an unconscious toddler in medical distress.

When they arrived, the officers found a lifeless 1 1/2 -year-old boy.

As officers were attempting life-saving measures, a witness at the scene advised them the child may have ingested heroin, fentanyl or another narcotic, according to a prepared statement released Tuesday by Lt. Derrick St. Laurent.

After officers administered Narcan to the child, he slowly began to regain consciousness.

The child was taken to Central Maine Medical Center where he remained Tuesday, but was expected to recover and be released, St. Laurent said.

The child's mother, Khadija Aden, 20, of Lewiston was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. She also was charged with violation of condition of release, a misdemeanor.

She was held Tuesday at Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn without bail.

The case was referred to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, which is expected to conduct its own investigation.