Lewiston woman dies at Oxford County Jail

Jul. 10—A Lewiston woman died Friday at the Oxford County Jail.

The inmate was identified Monday as 48-year-old Tamara Miles, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Detectives from the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit along with officials from the Maine Department of Corrections responded late Friday afternoon after receiving a report of an in-custody death at the jail, which is located in South Paris.

The woman's body was transported from the facility to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta for an examination. On Monday, the medical examiner announced that the manner and cause of Miles' death is pending toxicology results.

The Lewiston Sun Journal, citing the inmate's sister, said that Miles was homeless. Miles was arrested July 5 on charges of violating condition of release and disorderly conduct with loud unreasonable noise.

No additional details concerning Miles' death have been released. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076, option 9.