Lewiston woman mauled by dog remains hospitalized

Apr. 16—LEWISTON — A woman attacked by her neighbor's pit bull Thursday morning on Helen Street remained hospitalized Friday with severe injuries to her arms, face, neck and thighs, police said Friday.

The 71-year-old was said to have suffered nerve damage in both arms, along with bites to her neck and thighs. Nerve damage in one arm was described by a relative as extensive. Surgeons used plates and screws to repair damage in both arms and the woman was expected to remain in the Central Maine Medical Center ICU as physicians watch for signs of infection, the relative said.

The woman, attacked in her backyard at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday, was not being identified due to privacy concerns.

An animal control officer, meanwhile, said he was awaiting results of a rabies test on the dog this weekend.

Police said the woman was raking leaves in her backyard when the pit bull crawled through a damaged section of fence and attacked her. When police arrived, they said the dog continued the attack even after it has been hit with a taser. Fearing the woman's wounds would prove fatal, the officer shot the animal with his sidearm.

"Despite being shot, the dog was able to bite the woman one last time before running a short distance where it died," Lewiston police Lt. David St. Pierre wrote in a news release Thursday.

The dog's owner, 35-year-old David Davis, has been charged with keeping a dangerous dog, failing to license and vaccinate it, and allowing it to run at large. He is scheduled to appear in court on those charges in August.