Lewisville father shot, killed son in what police are calling self defense

A 44-year-old man was killed after he attacked his father and his father shot him in Lewisville on Saturday, according to police.

The shooting, which happened in the 500 block of Northside Avenue, is being treated as a case of self defense, according to police.

Lewisville police said David Eugene Hassell, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as the man who died, had been doing drugs “for a number of days” leading up to his death and, on Saturday, attacked his father. He put the older man in a headlock and “began hitting him on the head and ramming his head into a wall,” a spokesperson for Lewisville police said.

At some point during the attack, Hassell’s father was able to escape the headlock and retrieve a gun he legally owns. Both Hassell’s mother and father said the father pointed the gun at him in an attempt to stop his son from being violent, according to police.

When Hassell charged toward his father, “the gun went off,” hitting Hassell in the abdomen, according to police.

The parents called 911 and the father began performing CPR on Hassell, according to police. When officers arrived, the father was still performing CPR.

Hassell was taken to a hospital, where he died in the emergency department, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police did not say around what time the shooting happened, but the medical examiner’s office lists the time of death as 9 p.m.