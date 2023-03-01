Lewisville police search for man accused of shooting girlfriend, grazing girlfriend’s child

The Lewisville Police Department is searching a for man who allegedly shot his girlfriend and injured his girlfriend’s child Tuesday night.

Police were called to the Timbers@121 apartment complex in the 1900 block of South State Highway 121 Business at about 6:15 p.m Tuesday.

Police found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot twice in the leg and a 4-year-old boy who had been grazed on his stomach by a bullet.

The woman told police that the suspect was her boyfriend, but he is not the child’s father.

The suspect ran away from the scene and officers conducted an extensive search for the man with assistance from the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to police.

Police know the identity of the man, but the police department is not releasing his name while the search continues.

The woman and her son were transported to Medical City Lewisville hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. They were eventually released, according to police.