Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Partners to Propel New Growth Opportunities

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently entered into agreements with beverage developer BevNology. "The BevNology collaboration not only includes a commercial license agreement for products with active ingredients derived from hemp under BevNology's brand but also a manufacturing operating agreement utilizing BevNology's new, custom-built state-of-the-art processing facility outside Atlanta. The manufacturing agreement will help Lexaria broaden its production capabilities for its own growing list of B2B clientele interested in purchasing DehydraTECH-powered active ingredients for consumer-packaged-goods brands. Lexaria has already installed all required commercial DehydraTECH manufacturing equipment at the facility," a recent article reads. "These agreements build on a long-standing and very successful product development consulting relationship between Lexaria and the expert scientists and personnel at BevNology," Lexaria CEO Chris Bunka stated. "BevNology's formulation and production capabilities are class leading and we are confident that our new relationship with our trusted partner will propel new and exciting growth opportunities for both companies."

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria's patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH(TM), improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients ("APIs") enter the bloodstream by promoting more effective oral delivery. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids, antiviral drugs, PDE5 inhibitors and more. DehydraTECH has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 25 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at www.LexariaBioscience.com.

