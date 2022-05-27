Lexington 2 vice principal charged with assault after fight between high school students

The assistant principal at Brookland-Cayce High School has been charged with assault after police said he pushed a student several times following an altercation between two students.

Cayce Police said Leon Brunson faces a charge of third degree assault and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Police said that at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, two students at the Lexington 2 school were involved in an altercation, and, after they were separated,Brunson pushed one of the students several times and the student told police they were “taken to the ground.”

The student was injured, police said.

Police said video exists of a similar incident involving Brunson and a student from two years ago.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.