Lexington-area man arrested for sexually assaulting teen runaway

A 22-year-old Saluda man, Alexander Rodriguez, has been arrested for sexually assaulting a teenage runaway who Rodriguez allegedly helped hide from their family and the police, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies charged Rodriquez with the sex assault claims after charging him and his mother, Nita Regino, with helping the runaway teen avoid their family and police.

“Starting a few months (ago), Rodriguez and Regino sheltered the young teenager and hindered our efforts to find the child,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “Rodriguez helped the teen leave home and Regino told law enforcement she didn’t know where the child was even though detectives have confirmed they were all staying at the same place.”

Rodriguez was arrested at a home near Edmunton last week and the runaway teen was found and returned home, police said.

His mother, Regino, was arrested last week while at work at a Lexington County business, the Sheriff’s Department adds.

Both have now been released on bond.