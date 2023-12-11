Lexington attorney Robert Benvenuti named state Republican chair

Robert Benvenuti was tapped as chair of the Republican Party of Kentucky on Saturday, ushering in a new era for the organization after eight years of Mac Brown as chair.

No stranger to politics, the Lexington health care attorney began his Frankfort career in the administration of former GOP Gov. Ernie Fletcher, where he served as inspector general for the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Later, he was elected to the Lexington-based House District 88 (now occupied by House Democratic Caucus Chair Cherlynn Stevenson) for three terms, from 2013 to 2018.

Benvenuti’s GOP term begins at a time where Republicans find themselves in the driver’s seat nearly everywhere except the governor’s chair.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has remained popular and won last month and in 2019 despite the party’s best efforts, even as voter registration numbers have tilted toward Republicans, and the GOP has strengthened its hold over both legislative chambers.

As the ranks of Republican elected officials have grown quickly, some intra-party rifts have developed.

Several Republicans want to push the party further to the conservative right. Meanwhile, others like Secretary of State Michael Adams believe the party needs to focus less on certain social issues, like trans rights, that make some Kentuckians feel excluded.

Benvenuti, in an email to Republicans announcing his intent to seek the chairmanship, emphasized the importance of both “unity” and “diversity of opinion” among the growing GOP to keep making gains.

He also wrote the GOP has “much more work to be done.”

“As a Party, we must continue to unite, to rely upon the wisdom of our conservative forefathers, and to further tap into the passion of Kentuckians who have already entrusted to us the responsibility of leadership,” he said.

“As a Party, we must continue to seek and develop opportunities to further convince the majority of Kentuckians to desire a government, and governmental policies, that center on Republican principles.”

Benvenuti’s chair term would end in 2025, according to a spokesperson for the Republican Party of Kentucky.

The 57-year-old Benvenuti holds three degrees from the University of Kentucky, including a law degree and a master’s in public policy and administration.