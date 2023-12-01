Should Lexington ban sales of cats and dogs in pet stores? Council set to debate issue

Lexington may become the next Kentucky city to ban the sale of cats and dogs in pet stores.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Jennifer Reynolds put the issue into the council’s Social Services and Public Safety Committee earlier this week. A date for a hearing on the topic has not yet been set.

Reynolds said she and other council members were contacted by various animal welfare groups about sponsoring a local ordinance.

“We have an overpopulation of stray animals so it doesn’t make sense to be selling them at a high price,” Reynolds said.

An ordinance has not yet been crafted but Reynolds said it will not prohibit the sale of dogs from breeders. It will only apply to pet stores. Sales of other types of pets at pet stores, such as lizards or fish, will still be allowed.

“Stores can also develop relationships with adoption organizations to adopt pets,” Reynolds said.

Elizabethtown, Radcliffe and Louisville have passed similar bans on pet stores selling cats and dogs. Louisville passed its ordinance in September.

The move is designed to crack down on puppy mills, which mass breed animals often in deplorable conditions, according to animal welfare groups. There is little federal oversight over those mass breeding operations.

Some states have also moved to ban sales of cats and dogs.

California was the first to do so in 2017. Other states with bans include Maine, Maryland, Illinois, New York and Washington. More than 400 cities nationwide have also passed bans, according to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, an animal welfare group that encourages cities to enact local ordinances.

Reynolds said several other council members will also be working on the local ordinance. Debate will begin sometime in 2024.