Lexington-born teen among victims of weekend post-prom mass shooting in Mississippi

A Lexington-born teen was one of two individuals killed by a gunman who opened fire at a prom after party in Mississippi over the weekend.

Haeleigh Stamper, 16, who was born in Lexington, as reported first by LEX 18, and De’Arreis “DD” Smith, 18, were killed by gunfire at a prom after party early Sunday, according to reporting from the Sun Herald. Four others were injured in the shooting.

Both Stamper and Smith were students at Hancock High School in Hancock County, Miss., which is less than 60 miles from New Orleans.

A GoFundMe fundraiser set up for Stamper says the 16-year-old was shot three times, and describes Stamper as a “sweet soul” with an infectious smile.

“Her beautiful smile would light the whole room up,” the fundraiser states. “Someone so sweet & adorable like her didn’t deserve this at all.”

The Associated Press reports police have charged a 19-year-old man, Cameron Everest Brand of Pass Christian, with killing the two teenagers and wounding four others. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault, AP reports, citing jail records.

Police believe him to be the sole shooter based on witness and victim statements.

The AP reports the shooter was arrested at his home in Pass Christian, which is part of the broader Gulfport-Biloxi metro area in southern Mississippi. He is being held in Hancock County jail without bail.

Casey Woods, an 18-year-old junior at Pass Christian High School who attended the party with his girlfriend, told the Sun Herald he saw the shooter talking to party-goers before walking away and then returning. That’s when the individual allegedly started shooting.

“Me and my girl looked up and saw sparks coming from the gun,” Woods told the Sun Herald. Many fled the party, but Woods said he remained to wait for police to arrive.

The shooter had other encounters with law enforcement prior to his arrest, the Sun Herald reports. It cited records showing previous charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana and domestic violence by simple assault, along with violating a protection order.

On his Facebook profile, he can be seen in a picture posing in front of a bathroom mirror while holding a gun.