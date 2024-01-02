Lexington bourbon convention: Sample dozens of Kentucky distillers, restaurants

A Lexington bourbon sampling event is coming back for a second round. Bourbon Con, which debuted in January 2023, is returning in January 2024.

The two-day event will be Jan. 19-20 at the Marriott Griffin Gate Golf Report & Spa. Tickets are available online at bourbonconlex.com.

Prices range from $125 per person for a day pass to $999 for two-person all-inclusive weekend access.

For a lot of bourbon lovers, the best chance to sample great whiskeys is at tasting events. And at this one you will give you a chance to sample from over 30 distilleries under one roof.

Last year nearly 500 attendees took advantage of the event, with more expected this year.

Sign up for our LexGo Eat & Drink newsletters





The latest on food, dining and bourbon delivered right to your inbox for free. See what's happening in the world of bourbon, including buying, tasting tips and more on Tuesday. Stick around for the biggest restaurant news in Central Kentucky on Thursday. Sign up here.

Bourbon fans celebrated Kentucky’s spirit at 2023 BourbonCon at the Lexington Marriott Griffin Gate. The two-day tasting event returns in January 2024.

What Kentucky distilleries will be at BourbonCon?

Distillery partners will include Maker’s Mark, Buffalo Trace, Angel’s Envy, Evan Williams and Heaven Hill, Four Roses, Beam Suntory and more.

Experts on hand will include Chris Morris, master distiller emeritus for Woodford Reserve; Rob Samuels, managing director of Maker’s Mark Distillery; Freddie Johnson, Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame VIP tour guide at Buffalo Trace Distillery; and Beth Burrows, American whiskey ambassador for Beam Suntory.

Buffalao Trace VIP tour guide Freddie Johnson spoke at the 2023 BourbonCon in Lexington. He will be returning for 2024 BourbonCon.

VIP packages also are available for $100 a day that will let you sample rare and allocated premium bourbons in the BourbonCon VIP Lounge in a “speakeasy” with hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment.

Local restaurants at BourbonCon

The highlight of Friday night will be a Taste of Lexington Pop-Up that features food from eight Lexington restaurants including Bluegrass Bistro, Italx, Local Feed, Whiskey Bear, Drake’s, Malone’s, Azur, McCarty’s and Lock Box.

On Saturday, you also can buy tickets to a special four-course bourbon-inspired dinner — a collaboration between Keeneland chef Marc Therrien and Churchill Downs chef Robbie Walters — for $125 per person.

There also will be demonstrations on ways to cook with bourbon by four-time James Beard Award nominee chef Anthony Lamas and master taster and founder of Bourbon Women Peggy Noe Stevens.

Fans take photos and enjoy samples at the 2023 BourbonCon in Lexington at the Marriott Griffin Gate. The event will be back in 2024. Tickets are on sale now.