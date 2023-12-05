Lexington bourbon maker expanding; new distillery will also be part of Moonshine Trail

A small Lexington distillery known for its craft spirits is expanding.

Barrel House Distilling, which sits on the historic Pepper distillery campus on Manchester Street, broke ground in November in Cynthiana for a $1.8 million distillery, which will be on both the Moonshine Trail and the Kentucky Bourbon Trail when it is completed, according to a news release.

It’s expected to begin production in 2024.

Eventually the facility also will include a large event space with a rentable kitchen.

This will be the first distilling company in Harrison County since the 1970s, according to the release.

When Barrel House Distilling launched in 2006, it was the first working distillery in Lexington in 50 years. Co-owners Jeff Wiseman and Pete Wright launched their first product, Pure Blue Vodka, in December 2008.

Since then they have added Barrel House Select Bourbon, Oak Rum, Barrel House Rum, Devil John Moonshine, Dark Shine, Brandy, and King Solomon Rye Whiskey.

The Cynthiana distillery will focus primarily on the bourbon but all the spirits will be made at both locations. The Lexington location, which includes the Elkhorn Tavern, also will continue to produce RockCastle Bourbon.