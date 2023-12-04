Lexington brewery partners with Richmond restaurants in new dining, entertainment space

A Lexington brewery is expanding into Richmond as part of a new dining and entertainment space that will feature one of the largest patios in Central Kentucky.

Blue Stallion Brewing is teaming up with the operators of Apollo Pizza, who are opening The Quarter in 2024, according to a news release.

The Quarter, which will front onto Water Street in downtown Richmond in the city’s new Mill District, will offer Apollo Pizza, Blue Stallion beer, House of ’Cue barbecue and burgers from Holler Burger. And the Richmond location of White Rabbit Record & Skate Shop also will be part of new project.

The Quarter is named for the buildings in the downtown area of Richmond that have wrought iron balconies, similar to those in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

The Blue Stallion Taproom will be at 212 W. Water St., in the former Copper Still bar; Holler Burger will be inside the Blue Stallion Taproom.

The other restaurants and entertainment businesses will be nearby; Apollo Pizza is at 228 S. 2nd St.

The idea is to create a walkable entertainment district, said Apollo Pizza co-owner Wes Browne, in the release.

“We’ve really enjoyed entertainment districts and developments in other cities where you can take a group to eat, drink, and shop with multiple vendors in one place,” said Browne. “We love Blue Stallion and White Rabbit so teaming up with them was an easy choice for us. The City’s creation of The Mill District aligned perfectly for us to launch The Quarter and hopefully bring a whole new dimension to entertainment in Madison County.”

Blue Stallion Brewing Co. makes traditional German beers and seasonal American beers.

Blue Stallion, which opened in Lexington in 2013 on West Third Street just off Newtown Pike. The brewery focuses on traditional German-style beers as well as seasonal American beers.

“Blue Stallion Brewing is especially excited to have a prominent presence in downtown Richmond,” said Blue Stallion Brewing co-founder Kore Donnelly. “This is our first taproom outside Lexington, and we could not be happier to be in Richmond.”

