Lexington Catholic High School picks familiar name in Bluegrass as next president

Rob Rumpke has been appointed the next president of Lexington Catholic High School, Kyle Lee, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Lexington, announced Thursday.

Rumpke replaces Sandra R. Young. He’ll take over for the 2023-24 academic year.

Rumpke has been an executive consultant for Lexington Catholic since January 2023.

In the past 15 years, Rumpke created the Bluegrass Higher Education Consortium and served as president/CEO of Bluegrass Tomorrow, an economic development agency.

Rumpke also worked in the marketing and public relations fields, a news release said, spanning from the Cincinnati Reds, Wittenberg University, Host Communications and Red Mile. He opened his own consulting firm where he was responsible for the development of the Richmond Civil War Battlefield Park and the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame.

He also served as an assistant football coach at Lexington Catholic for 25 years and was on several volunteer committees as well. Rumpke’s work as a part-time consultant to Lexington Catholic High School, along with his past involvement in athletics, has supported positive growth and direction for the school in a very short time, a news release said.

“I am excited that Mr. Rumpke has agreed to continue leading the way at Lexington Catholic High School for the 2023-2024 school year. I am confident that his leadership, direction and dedication will continue to help the school grow and thrive. It’s a blessing to have the opportunity to work with amazing individuals like Mr. Rumpke, and I look forward to the great things he will accomplish at LCHS this upcoming year,” Lee said in a statement.

“Having been associated with so many facets of our school community, he will be able to help move the school forward in a way that many cannot. I look forward to working alongside him to continue the great work started by many before us,” said Principal Mathew George.

Rumpke has also been a parent at Lexington Catholic High School. He and his wife Linda have two sons, both graduates of Lexington Catholic: Michael (Class of 2004) and Marc (Class of 2019). They are all members of Christ the King Parish.