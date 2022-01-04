Lexington Catholic High School will have police on campus after Snapchat threat

Police will be on campus Tuesday at Lexington Catholic High School and at the school’s basketball game Tuesday night following a threat on the social media platform Snapchat.

Lexington Catholic President Sandra Young notified parents of the decision to bring police on campus and to an investigation of a Snapchat threat in a message Monday afternoon. Students are scheduled to return to classes after Christmas break on Tuesday.

“Yesterday I was alerted to a Snapchat message made which threatens our school. Thank you to the parents and their students who brought this to my attention,” Young said. “I take every threat very seriously and therefore contacted the Lexington Police Department. Earlier today, I met with an officer who is investigating the threat. “

She said the police presence was decided on “out of an abundance of caution.”

Young said school officials are cooperating with authorities to help locate where the Snapchat message originated. She said in the message that if a student has any information that can help, they can email or text her directly or contact the Lexington Police Department.