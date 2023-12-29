Lexington coffee shop known for drinkable chocolate is reopening. Here’s when.

A Lexington coffee shop that announced plans to close has gotten a reprieve.

Chocolate Holler, which closed on Dec. 23 after six years, will be reopening under new ownership, according to social media posts.

The downtown Lexington business on Old Vine posted on Dec. 26 on Instagram: “We’ll be Sticking Around!”

According to the post, Chocolate Holler will be reopening in the first week of January, likely with expanded hours.

Former owner Salvador Sanchez did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The new owners were not named in the post.

Sanchez announced on Dec. 1 that the shop, known for its “drinkable chocolate” as well as pastries and chocolate treats, would close, saying “After careful consideration and much thought, we’ve decided to end this chapter of Chocolate Holler, owner Salvador Sanchez wrote. “We didn’t make this decision lightly. ... As of now, we plan to stay open until Christmas.”

Sanchez opened the chocolate shop as an offshoot of his nearby Cup of Common Wealth coffee shop.