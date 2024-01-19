How Lexington combats youth violence. ‘We cannot save the streets without the streets’

Speaking to reporters Tuesday to address gun violence in Lexington, ONE Lexington Director Devine Carama defined last year’s efforts in one word: Progress.

In its efforts to make the progress observed in 2023 and continue it in 2024, ONE Lexington spent $260,538 in its efforts to reduce gun violence, particularly among younger populations.

The organization, which reports to the mayor, allocated just under $100,000 in grants to local organizations helping to do the work of violence prevention. It also covered expenses for kids to get into more extra-curricular activities and helped directly mentor thousands of Lexington students.

“Progress means that there are signs of we are heading towards the right direction,” Carama said.

“But we also understand, everybody up here understands, that we still got a long way to go before every single resident, every neighborhood in Lexington, feels safe and feels that there’s opportunity out there for them.”

Through the ONE Lexington Violence Prevention Grant, more than $91,000 was given to 12 grassroots organizations focused on gun violence among youth and young adults in Lexington.

The organizations were S.W.A.G. — Sisters and Supporters Working Against Gun Violence, Lexington Stryders, Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families, Voyage Movement, On the Move Art Studio, Rhema Word Foundation, M’Power Rhythm, H.E.A.R.T.S., Community Inspired Solutions, Frankie’s Corner, Leadership Academy, Lexington Ravens and Casa de la Cultura.

Additionally, ONE Lexington started the “Nurturing Or Creating Alternative Pathways” program, dubbed N.O.C.A.P., which mentored youth who either have incarcerated parents or who have been directly impacted by gun violence. Up to $39,000 was spent on the program and it gave 22 kids programming to participate in basketball, boxing, baseball, computer coding and spending time at a recording studio at no cost to the children or their families.

Many preexisting programs, like the “It Takes A Village” in-school mentoring program, were already doing quality work and have been bolstered with partnerships with ONE Lexington. The program is designed to reduce behavior referrals and improve positive social interactions through weekly visits from mentors or community partners

Melody Westerfield, a teacher at William Wells Brown Elementary who heads up the mentoring program at the school, said students are eager for ONE Lexington’s Monday visits.

“They are looking for (Carama). They are looking for those conversations. They are looking for that relief,” Westerfield said. “They are looking for this built-in It Takes A Village wrap-around program.”

Westerfield said William Wells Brown Elementary School is a unique, special school in the heart of the east-end of Lexington. The efforts given by Carama and ONE Lexington go a long way in helping the kids in their daily lives.

“Having people who have different backgrounds and look like them come in and be intentional about building relationships with them, knowing where they come from, knowing what they’ve been through – that’s what it takes,” Westerfield said.

In hopes of continuing progress in 2024 and beyond, Carama wants to see more community members take part in the efforts. He said anyone willing to help is welcome regardless of background or ability.

“We cannot save the streets without the streets,” Carama said.

“What I mean by that is: We need those individuals with that lived experience. We need individuals who are living in these communities that are being impacted by gun violence each and every night. We need you to be a part of this fight with us.”

Carama also wants to see ONE Lexington’s efforts transform from a continuum of care and services to a continuum of opportunity. An example of that is the Be the Change scholarship program, which awards a $10,000 scholarship to a Bryan Station High School senior of color pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field at a Kentucky college or university.

“In 2020 we encouraged these young people to get out there and protest and talk about what they saw, what they didn’t like. This program encourages those young people to actually be the change, go out and be the diversity that you want to see within the system,” Carama said.

‘What is going on here is very special.’

At a news conference Tuesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton was complimentary of ONE Lexington’s work in curbing gun violence.

“What is going on here is very special,” she said. “This is disruption in the best sense of the word.”

Gorton said ONE Lexington has expanded resources and programming, offered tools to help prevent youth gun violence and supported victims during Carama’s tenure.

The organization also includes Larry Johnson and Kenneth Payne – the youth outreach coordinator and crisis response coordinator, respectively.

“Together this team has done great work,” Gorton said. “It is work that a lot of us in this room wouldn’t go do. It’s down and dirty, in the community, in the neighborhoods.”

Beyond funding grants and putting money towards students’ activities, mentorship and scholarships, ONE Lexington used more than $85,000 in its funds for crisis response. It provided support for survivors of violent crime, crisis advocacy stipends and neighborhood engagement walks. ONE Lexington also spent a small amount of its funding on travel.

With positive results, the city has allocated more money to ONE Lexington for the 2024 fiscal year. The organization has been allocated $296,000 for the 2024 fiscal year budget, according to ONE Lexington’s end-of-year report.