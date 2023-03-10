Lexington cops making traffic stop get flagged down by a shooting victim, police say

Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to a hospital Thursday evening.

Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department said officers were conducting an unrelated traffic stop in the area of Price Road and Breathitt Avenue when they were flagged down by another vehicle which had a shooting victim in it. That person was subsequently sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim told officers he was shot somewhere on Georgetown Road, but police are still investigating to determine if that was the case, according to Truex. An investigation was ongoing Friday morning.

Police didn’t have any suspect information, according to Truex.