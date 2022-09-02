Lexington cops shoot armed suspect not complying with commands, police say

Lexington police shot a suspect Thursday evening they say was armed and not cooperating with officers, leaving the person with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting took place in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road around 9:20 p.m., the Lexington Police Department said in a news release. Officers were responding to a report of an occupied stolen vehicle that allegedly contained a firearm when they made contact with the driver.

The driver did not comply with verbal commands from the officers. When the individual pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers, they fired their weapon and struck the person, according to police.

The person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment on scene before being sent to a hospital, police said in the release.

Police said the officers were uninjured. They were wearing body cameras.

The officers will be placed on administrative assignment during the course of the investigation, which will be handled by Kentucky State Police. The department’s Public Integrity Unit will conduct an internal review of the shooting, LPD said.

This is the second time in 2022 that Lexington police shot an individual. Back in March, police shot and killed Frederick Clinton Miller, 43, after he reportedly refused to put down multiple firearms in front of police officers. Miller fired at officers and was shot multiple times, according to police.