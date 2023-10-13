Lexington cops suspended in separate incidents of use of force, unauthorized chase

Three Lexington police officers were suspended Thursday for violating department rules for use of force and pursuing a non-violent offender in a police vehicle.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted to approve the one-month unpaid suspension of Sgt. Phillip Johnson after he used force during an arrest and failed to document it.

On June 26, Johnson was reported after he responded to a dispute and used force “to affect an arrest causing minor injury to the suspect’s lip.” Johnson did not fill out the required paperwork regarding use of force after the incident, Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told the council Thursday.

Weathers said the incident came to the department’s attention during a court proceeding.

Johnson, who has been with the department since 2013, admitted wrongdoing and took full responsibility, Weathers said.

Also on Thursday, the council approved two-week unpaid suspensions for two officers who pursued a stolen vehicle after a supervisor told them not to.

Officers Marcus Olmstead and John McFall were reported on June 5 after they pursued someone who was wanted for a nonviolent felony — a stolen car. Lexington Police Department pursuit policy typically only allows pursuits if there is an immediate threat to human life. A supervisor told the officers not to pursue the stolen vehicle but the two officers continued the pursuit, Weathers said. Officers must get permission from superior officers for pursuits. Olmstead, who was hired in 2022, was not wearing a seat belt.

McFall, who was hired in 2019, and Olmstead took responsibility for their actions and accepted the two-week suspension without pay. In addition, the two will not have home-fleet privileges for 30 days. Home-fleet privileges allows officers to drive home and use their police vehicles.

Councilwoman Tanya Folge was the only council member to vote against the two-week suspension for the two officers. Fogle said she had concerns about the number of officers who have been in trouble. In late September, an officer was suspended for six months for testing positive for alcohol while he was on duty. A second officer was disciplined for a different pursuit.

“I can’t support disobeying a direct order,” Fogle said.

Weathers said the officers were investigated and punished.

“This is what transparency is all about,” Weathers said. “This is something that we brought to you.”