Lexington council passes largest city budget in history. Here’s what is in it.

The Lexington council voted Thursday to approve a $507 million budget for the city that includes money for initial designs for a new government center and a new senior center, a 5% raise for most city employees and software to integrate traffic cameras with license plate reader cameras for police.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted unanimously to approve the budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1. It’s the largest budget in the city’s history.

Mayor Linda Gorton proposed a $505 million spending plan. The council made several additions, bringing the total general fund budget to $507.6 million.

This is the first time the city’s general fund budget has topped $500 million. The $507 million budget is a 7% increase over the current-year $473 million budget that ends June 30.

Gorton has not said if she will veto any changes the council made to her budget proposal.

It includes no tax increases and $38.5 million in borrowing.

Here are some of the big-ticket capital items:

$6 million for design and other services for a new government center

$1.4 million for the design of a second senior center and therapeutic recreation center in Shillito Park

$750,000 for site development for a new police and fire training center

$2 million for an overhaul of Phoenix Park

$500,000 for site development of newly acquired park property along the Kentucky River

$2.1 million to replace a pool at Douglass Park

$150,000 for software that will allow police to integrate the city’s more than 130 traffic cameras and Flock license plate reader cameras.

Changes council made to budget

The Lexington council added several capital projects and new positions to Gorton’s budget.

Some of those changes include:

$1 million to replace the roof at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center

$263,816 for four safety officers for police

$400,000 for two small area plans, a type of planning document for certain neighborhoods or areas

$57,000 for new domestic violence coordinator focusing on youth intervention.

This story may be updated.