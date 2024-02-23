Lexington councilwoman says opponent took city emails for his campaign. He denies it

A Lexington councilwoman sent an email to her constituents this week alleging a former aide, who is now running against her, used email addresses from her council office in his campaign.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Councilwoman Tayna Fogle said she was alerted by multiple constituents that emails sent by Tyler Morton, who worked as Fogle’s aide until late June 2023 and is now running to unseat her, had some of her information on it.

Fogle alleges before he left city government, Morton downloaded or took email addresses she uses to communicate with her constituents. The city’s ethics act says candidates can’t use city resources for campaigns, Fogle said.

Morton strenuously denied the allegations. Morton said all of his campaign activities have been from his personal email accounts.

“I don’t have access to LFUCG email,” Morton said. All access to LFUCG accounts are terminated when an employee leaves city government, he said.

What does the ethics act say?

Fogle said she and her attorney are trying to determine if legal action will be taken against Morton. Fogle could file an ethics complaint against Morton with the Lexington Fayette County Ethics Commission, which investigates violations of the ethics code.

In relation to the email issue, the city’s ethics act says:

“No officer or employee shall use or permit the use of any public time, funds, personnel, equipment, or other personal or real property for the private use of any person or political party, unless:

(1) The use is specifically authorized by a stated policy of the urban county government or the ethics commission; or

(2) The use is available to the general public, and then only to the extent and upon the terms that such use is available to the general public.”

Morton said the ethics act relates to government employees or elected officials.

“I am not a current or elected employee,” Morton said.

Fogle sent an email to her constituents about the alleged email theft this week. A copy of the email was sent to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“I apologize that an account and list of personal email addresses from my office was able to be used in this way. Please know that the individual has been directed to stop using the account and other information that he acquired during his time working here,” the email said.

Fogle said she was urged by long-time constituents to speak out about the issue.

“’We believe you because you speak out against injustice. Why don’t you speak out about your own injustice?’” Fogle recalled in an interview.

Fogle, who was elected in 2022 and began serving in 2023, represents the First District, which includes neighborhoods on the city’s East and North sides. Fogle faces Morton, her former aide, and Darnell Tagaloa, a radio executive, in the May primary.

Fogle and Morton both said they would prefer to talk more about issues facing the First District than emails.

Morton said he wants to make the office more easily accessible to constituents and more transparent. Fogle said she wants to discuss solutions for homelessness, more funding for parks on the city’s north side and other issues facing the First District.

“These distractions are being used to take attention off of the bottom-line issues,” Morton said.