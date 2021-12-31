Lexington County deputies shoot man with a knife, sheriff’s department says

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department deputies shot a man wielding a knife Friday, the department said.

Only basic details about the shooting have been publicly released by the department as of 1 p.m. Friday.

The department said that deputies armed with a search warrant went to a home on Old Barnwell Road. A person at the home “presented” a knife and refused to drop it as deputies ordered.

Deputies shot the man in the upper body, the department said. Deputies gave the man medical attention and called paramedics. He was taken to the hospital. His condition was not reported by the department.

Old Barnwell Road was blocked between Micala Drive and Savanna Woods Drive while police investigated. The roads were reopened by about noon.

The department reported on the shooting at about 10 a.m. Friday.

The State Law Enforcement Division will investigate the shooting.