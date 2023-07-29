Lexington County father and daughter arrested for parking lot shooting

A father and daughter have been arrested and charged following a shooting at a restaurant parking lot Thursday night in Swansea, South Carolina, according to a statement released by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Stephanie Lynn Brown, 40, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and pointing and presenting firearms at persons, according to arrest warrants.

Her father, David Lee Brown, 66, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at persons, according to arrest warrants.

Surveillance video showed David Brown pointing the gun at the mother of the victim while she was involved in an “altercation” with Stephanie Brown, according to arrest warrants.

“David Brown then handed the gun back to his daughter who then shot the victim in the upper body,”said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Koon said. He did not identify either the victim or her mother.

Responding deputies determined after speaking with witnesses that Stephanie Brown had fired at the victim, according to Koon.

David Brown was released after meeting the conditions of his bond. Stephanie Brown was denied bond and is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

The Swansea Police Department requested assistance to investigate the shooting, according to the statement.