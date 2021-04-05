Lexington County man killed in early-morning crash, coroner says

Noah Feit
·1 min read

A Midlands man was killed in an early Monday morning car crash, according to the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.

Allen Maurice Johnson died after a single-vehicle collision, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

At about 2:45 a.m., the 53-year-old Leesville resident was driving on Pine Grove Road and disregarded the stop sign at the intersection with Fairview Road, according to the release. That’s in Leesville, near Exit 39 on Interstate 20.

Johnson’s vehicle went down an embankment, then collided with a fence and a tree, Fisher said.

Johnson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the release.

There was no word if there were any other occupants in the car, but no other injuries were reported.

The wreck is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Through Monday morning, 228 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

At least 14 people have been killed in Lexington County crashes in 2021, DPS reported.

