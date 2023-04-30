Lexington County man shoots at mother of his child in business parking lot, cops say

A Lexington County man out on bond on an attempted murder charge was arrested after shooting at his ex in the parking lot of a business, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

Shameik Lamell Stover, a 20-year-old Cayce resident, was charged with another count of attempted murder from Friday’s shooting, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Stover also faces charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal domestic violence (high and aggravated nature) from the shooting, jail records show.

At about 2:45 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting and a “female screaming” at a business on U.S. 601 in Lugoff, according to the release.

The caller described a vehicle leaving the parking lot, and a deputy in the area made a traffic stop within seconds of receiving the call, the sheriff’s office said.

Stover was the driver, and the sheriff’s office said he had just shot at the mother of his child.

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening injury to her neck and is expected to recover, according to the release.

Bond was denied on all three of the new charges and Stover is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center, jail records show.

Stover was previously arrested Jan. 22, 2021, in Richland County and charged with attempted murder and second-degree assault and battery, according to court records. Stover was released the same day after bond was set at $50,000 on the combined charges, court records show.

Stover is also facing a pending charge from a July 18, 2022, arrest in Richland County when he was charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, according to court records. He was released after posting a $10,000 bond, court records show.

“Thank God we didn’t lose another victim today to a suspect out on bond for a separate violent offense,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said in the release.