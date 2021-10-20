Lexington County middle school student brought loaded gun to school, sheriff says

A Carolina Springs Middle School student brought a loaded gun to school on Tuesday, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

School administrators received a tip the 13-year-old boy had a gun and they found it in his backpack after confronting him in the cafeteria, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is younger than 18, was charged with carrying a weapon on school property. He was released to the custody of his mother and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

“This is a case of the system working,” Koon said. “Someone spoke up and told administrators what they were hearing. Because they did the right thing, we worked together to make sure teachers, staff and students remained safe and learning continued in a secure environment.”