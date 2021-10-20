Lexington County middle school student brought loaded gun to school, sheriff says

Joseph Bustos
·1 min read

A Carolina Springs Middle School student brought a loaded gun to school on Tuesday, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

School administrators received a tip the 13-year-old boy had a gun and they found it in his backpack after confronting him in the cafeteria, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is younger than 18, was charged with carrying a weapon on school property. He was released to the custody of his mother and will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

“This is a case of the system working,” Koon said. “Someone spoke up and told administrators what they were hearing. Because they did the right thing, we worked together to make sure teachers, staff and students remained safe and learning continued in a secure environment.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden heads to birthplace to tout infrastructure, spending packages

    U.S. President Joe Biden heads to his birthplace of Scranton, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday to tout his social spending and infrastructure packages as fellow Democrats in Washington close in on a deal to pass the measures after weeks of bickering. Biden will travel to Pennsylvania, an election swing state, to deliver remarks about his signature agenda items at Electric City Trolley Museum in Scranton, where he lived until age 10. He will talk about growing up there and how his infrastructure plan will benefit the working class in cities like Scranton, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

  • Black residents feel tension in Georgia town where Ahmaud Arbery was killed

    At the intersection of Burford Road, Satilla Drive and Holmes Road, there was nary a sign Monday morning of the horrific event that occurred there more than a

  • U.S. Senate Republicans poised to stop Democrats' voting rights bill

    U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday will try for the third time this year to advance a voting rights bill aimed at thwarting new balloting restrictions passed in Republican-led states, fueled by Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election. The chamber's 50 Republicans are expected to block the measure from advancing, a move that could bring new pressure on Democrats to change the Senate's "filibuster" rule that requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass most legislation. Senator Angus King, an independent who aligns with Democrats, told reporters that if Republicans again block the bill, "we would either have to figure out a rule change or we have to try to have discussions toward a compromise solution."

  • Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

    A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said. More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday. Both the man and woman got on the train at the same stop Wednesday night in North Philadelphia.

  • White Texas Property Owner Avoids Arrest After Killing Moroccan Driver

    Courtesy Faizan SyedWhen Adil Dghoughi left his girlfriend’s home in Maxwell, Texas, just after 3 a.m. on Oct. 11, she didn’t think anything of it. Sarah Todd told The Daily Beast the 31-year-old Moroccan native enjoyed late-night drives during which he would listen to music from his country, and sing.“It was kind of a relaxation thing for him,” Todd told The Daily Beast.But according to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, by 3:42 a.m. Dghoughi was being transferred to a hospital after he’d be

  • Accused Cop Killer Jason Banegas Due In Court Tuesday

    Brooke Shafer reports Jason Banegas is accused of fatally shooting Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino on Sunday.

  • After lecture is canceled, free speech debate roils science academia

    A prominent climate physicist resigned Monday from one of his roles at the University of California, Berkeley, after he said faculty members would not agree to invite a guest lecturer to the school who had previously come under fire for his political views.

  • 125 men arrested, 5 victims freed in Hillsborough County undercover human trafficking operation

    On Monday, Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister announced details of a 20-day long, undercover human trafficking operation that saw 125 men arrested and four women freed.

  • Florida police officer, 28, killed in overnight confrontation with teenage suspect

    HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — It all started with a call about a suspicious person. A young man tooled around on a bright red bicycle, pulling up to parked cars and giving the door handles a good tug. But within 25 minutes of the police call to the upscale suburban neighborhood, the emergency was no longer about a possible burglar on a bike. A flurry of police in tactical gear rushed the neighborhood ...

  • What happens when conservative school boards seize power at districts around the country

    They ran against critical race theory. But once they got on the school board, these conservatives started rolling back efforts to include students.

  • Ohio missing persons case of Vietnamese mother and children from 2002 reaches breakthrough

    After nearly 20 years, an Ohio missing persons case from 2002 may finally reach its end. A long search: On April 18, 2002, Stephanie Van Nguyen, who was born in Vietnam, went missing along with her young children, 4-year-old Kristina and 3-year-old John. Before she disappeared, the 26-year-old left notes behind telling her husband and parents that she had suicidal ideations from her failed marriage and that she was going to drive herself and her children into the Ohio River, according to missing persons case tracking site The Charley Project.

  • Bone found in SUV of missing mom and 2 kids

    The 1997 Nissan Pathfinder is at the center of the missing person investigation.

  • South Carolina principal resigns over racially insensitive social media posts

    The school is named for a Greenville gas station owner who once sued Greenville County schools over unequal facilities for Black students.

  • A 16-Year-Old Driver in a Truck Ran Over Six Cyclists—and Still Hasn’t Been Arrested

    Six cyclists were seriously injured after a 16-year-old tried to “roll coal” on them. The investigation is being handled by the District Attorney, who acknowledged the driver has connections to city officials.

  • Someone Pooped On This School's Pride Flag—Now Students Are Protesting

    One high school had a super gross incident involving a rainbow Pride flag, and students aren't happy with the administration's sh*tty response.

  • Woman reaches plea deal after daughter found dead amid filth

    A 50-year-old Louisiana woman has accepted a 50-year sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of her 25-year-old disabled daughter, who died dehydrated and in filth. Karen Johnson Harrison of the Plainview area pleaded guilty Monday to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder of Cyra Shantelle Marie Harrison, who had cerebral palsy, The Town Talk reported. The coroner’s report described Cyra Harrison’s death as homicide.

  • Man dies, woman injured in possible road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

    Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly freeway shooting near McCarran Airport early Monday morning.

  • Slain officer was shot in the face; teen suspect told police he was trying to shoot himself with stolen gun

    The police officer who was shot in the face and killed Sunday night was trying to take a stolen gun out of the hands of an 18-year-old who told investigators he was trying to shoot himself. Jason Banegas, 18, pulled a stolen 9 mm semi-automatic gun from his pocket during a violent fight with Officer Yandy Chirino. “When he thought the officer was clear of the muzzle, he pulled the trigger,” ...

  • Wake Forest officer breaks car window to arrest woman. Police chief responds.

    The officer tells the woman he will count down from five, then breaks the window with his baton after three.

  • Hubby Called ‘Spellcasters’ to Curse His Wife Before He Murdered Her, Says DA

    Facebook/Help Find MayThe husband of a missing California mom of three was arrested Tuesday for her murder, 10 months after she disappeared.“The evidence is clear and overwhelming. Larry Millete is responsible for May’s murder and disappearance,” Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said in a Tuesday press conference. Maya “May” Millete, 39, was last seen alive on Jan. 7, 2021, shortly before she and her husband were about to take their daughters—aged 4, 9, and 11—on a trip to the mountains.