Lexington County police charge man in shooting that killed 11-year-old girl

A man is jailed on charges that he shot and killed an 11-year-old girl in Batesburg-Leesville in a “gang-related shooting,” according to police.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department charged 29-year-old Quayshaun Xzander Clark with murder, attempted murder and gun offenses.

Clark fired a “high-caliber gun, known as a Draco,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Multiple witnesses told us Clark had a Draco during the shooting.”

A Draco is a semi-automatic pistol that can hold up to 30 bullets and looks like a small AK-47.

At about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said they responded to reports of gunfire in the 700 block of Madera Road near Batesburg-Leesville. That’s near the intersection of South Pine and Willis streets, and about 3 miles from Shealy’s Bar-B-Que.

A party had been going on when bullets flew into a nearby home, according to police. The resident of that home was not hosting the party, a department spokesperson said.

Tashya Michelle Jay, 11, of Leesville, died at the scene, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Thursday morning.

Another girl was also shot inside the home and was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s department said. Her injuries are not considered life threatening, according to Fisher.

The gunfire damaged multiple homes and vehicles in the area, according to the sheriff’s department.

Investigators received social media videos of Clark at the scene prior to the shooting, police said.

Deputies have said the shooting was “gang related” but haven’t given further details.

Tips led deputies to arrest Clark at a home in Gilbert Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department is still asking for tips and information about the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.