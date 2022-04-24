Lexington County police officer shot, killed responding to domestic disturbance

An officer was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Lexington County.

According to Cayce Police Department and the city, Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr. responded to a domestic disturbance at approximately 2:48 a.m and died after the suspect opened fire.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said the man believed to have shot Barr died of suicide after a seven-hour standoff Sunday. He was identified as 36-year-old Austin Leigh Henderson, according to the state agency.

The state agency is investigating the shooting at the request of the Cayce Police Department.

Cayce Mayor Elise Partin gave an initial statement on the passing of Barr, in a live stream posted by WACH Fox.

"Our hearts are breaking in Cayce. Office Drew Barr has been an important part of the Cayce family since 2016," Partin said.

P1 1: At approximately 2:48 AM, the Cayce Police Department received a call of a domestic disturbance. The suspect opened fire and shot one of the Cayce Police Officers. At this time, we are asking that media meet at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd. #alert — City of Cayce (@CityofCayce) April 24, 2022

Cayce is a city of around 14,000 people located about four miles southwest of Columbia.

