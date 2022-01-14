Lexington County police search for an escaped detainee. Here’s who they’re looking for

A Lexington County Detention Center detainee escaped Friday morning, the sheriff’s department reported.

Charles Bradford Deese, 48, escaped the detention center at about 9:45 a.m, the department said. He was last seen going over an outer fence. He was wearing tan pants and a blue denim jacket, according to the department. Lexington County deputies with search dogs are looking for Deese in a large perimeter.

The department is asking people to call 911 if Deese is seen.

Deese is a white man with brown hair, about 6’02” and 220 lbs, the department reported.

Deese was being held on charges including domestic violence, methamphetamine distribution, forgery and failure to stop for police.