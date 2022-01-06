Lexington County, SC, charges Wake Forest, NC, man with 1986 murder of Jessica Gutierrez

A North Carolina man was arrested Thursday morning and charged in the abduction and death of 4-year-old Jessica Gutierrez, who was taken from her home in Lexington, S.C., more than 35 years ago.

The case had gone unsolved since Jessica disappeared from her home June 6, 1986. Federal and South Carolina law enforcement officials arrived in Lexington County in September to continue investigating the case.

Thursday morning, Thomas Eric McDowell, 61, was taken into custody at his home in Wake Forest, N.C., by Wake Forest police officers. He has been charged with murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in connection with Gutierrez’s disappearance, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

McDowell is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center in Raleigh on no bond, according to county inmate records.

“We took a fresh look at this case in September when FBI special agents and analysts assigned to its Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team and prosecutors with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office came to Lexington,” said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division also assisted with the investigation, Koon said, and helped review initial reports and interview more than 125 people. In total, agents reviewed more than 3,500 case files pages in September, and 10 FBI field offices were involved.

According to Wake County inmate records, McDowell has a court date on Friday.

McDowell will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Koon said. That office has held the case since February 2015.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, the state’s top law enforcement official, commended investigators and prosecutors from his office for their “tireless efforts” on the case.

“Without this newly discovered information our office would not be able to prosecute this case.”

McDowell is currently listed on a sex offender registry maintained by SLED, the South Carolina agency, for an offense committed in North Carolina that he was convicted of in March 1987.

At the time, McDowell was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the second degree.

In the summer of 1986, Gutierrez’s mother, Debra, woke up to a parent’s nightmare. Her daughter wasn’t in her room and a window was open. The child’s sister said that a man “with the magic hat and the beard took her last night.”

A man later confessed in prison that he had kidnapped a girl in Lexington County. He said he was wearing a tall cowboy when he took the girl. But investigators said they were never able to put together enough evidence to charge the man.

After Thursday’s announcement of McDowell’s arrest in the case, Koon said his office is looking forward to working with other law enforcement agencies “to get justice for Jessica’s family and, hopefully, bring her home.”

Gutierrez’s family has “been waiting a long time and we’re glad to be a part of another step in the process,” Koon said. “And the community support to the family and to those who’ve worked on this case has been invaluable. We know they’ll remember Jessica and stand with her family in the coming days.”

