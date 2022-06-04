Lexington County teen identified as person killed in police shooting

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department identified a 19-year-old killed by officers in what the department described as a standoff and shootout during a mental health crisis on Friday.

Officers fatally shot Tyler Mehki Sincere Boages, according to the department, which attributed the information to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

“This has been a tough day,” Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We have a grieving mother and family dealing with these mental issues and they’re going through a tragedy right now. These officers will never be the same. They had to dodge bullets and do their job today. That’s a lot of hurt. There are no winners here.”

About midday, Lexington County deputies and West Columbia police officers responded to a 911 call saying that Boages had a handgun and was threatening to kill himself and a family member at an apartment off Feather Trail Run, according to the department. The department said the call was a “mental health call” and described Boages as a “mental health patient.”

Feather Trail Run is about two miles from the the intersection of Interstate 26 and Sunset Boulevard near Lexington Medical Center.

When police arrived, Boages ran into nearby woods, according to the department. Officers pursued him and a standoff ensued. Officers ordered Boages to drop his gun, and he fired at them, the department said. Officers fired back, shooting Boages “multiple” times in the upper body.

Four deputies were placed on paid administrative leave, the department said. West Columbia Police Chief Marion Boyce placed two officers on paid leave.

Koon asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting “to ensure a fair, thorough and independent review of the incident.”

The division confirmed that it is investigating the shooting.

Court records show that Boages, who was listed as a Cayce resident, had been charged with murder in Richland County in January 2021.

The court began the process for Boages to be evaluated for mental competency the following July, according to the court records. In September, the court released Boages from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on $75,000 bond to await court hearings.