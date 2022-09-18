Lexington County woman charged with stabbing neighbor in the back, sheriff says

A Lexington woman is in jail on charges that she stabbed a neighbor in the back, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said.

Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

Jeffcoat stabbed her neighbor at the victim’s home Monday night, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

“Deputies responded to a home on Doe Trail Court shortly before 11 p.m. Monday after getting a call that a man was stabbed,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “Deputies encountered the victim inside the home with two stab wounds to the back.”

The victim told deputies that Jeffcoat was the attacker, and she was taken into custody outside the home shortly after, according to the release.

“The victim was at Jeffcoat’s home visiting her husband,” Koon said. “Once the victim returned to their home, Jeffcoat walked over, stabbed them and left.”

The neighbor was taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery and is expected to be OK, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a motive for the attack.

Jeffcoat remains in Lexington County Detention Center after bond was denied on the attempted murder charge, jail records show. A $10,000 bond was set on the weapons charge, according to jail records.

This is not the first time Jeffcoat has been charged with a violent crime.

In October 2020, the Doe Trail Court resident pleaded guilty after being arrested on third-degree assault & battery charge, Lexington County court records show.