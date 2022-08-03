Lexington County woman dies days after being shot by estranged husband, coroner says

Days after she was shot by her estranged husband, a Midlands woman died, the Lexington County Coroner’s Office said.

Sabrina Jackson, a 34-year-old Gaston resident, died Monday at an area hospital, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a news release.

On July 26, Sabrina Jackson was at a business in the 400 block of Ermine Road in West Columbia when she was shot in the abdomen, according to Fisher.

She was shot by a man who died at the scene, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. The man was later identified as Philip Calvin Jackson.

The 45-year-old Lexington resident then turned the gun on himself, Fisher said.

An autopsy performed Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston shows Philip Calvin Jackson died of multiple gunshot wounds, all of which were self-inflicted, according to Fisher.

No other injuries were reported.

On July 27, the sheriff’s department said Philip Calvin Jackson’s death was considered “an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.”

There was no word on a motive for the shooting at the business in the area close to the intersection with U.S. 1/Augusta Road. Information about why Sabrina Jackson and Philip Calvin Jackson were at the business was not available.

The sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

“While our work on the case continues, there is no ongoing search for other potential suspects or persons of interest related to the shooting,” sheriff’s department spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick told The State last week.