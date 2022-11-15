Lexington crash sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries. Driver charged with DUI

A man is facing an aggravated DUI charge after being involved in a serious collision in Lexington Monday evening, according to Lexington police.

Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department said the accident took place at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Burkhorn Drive. A vehicle driven by Cristian Sanchez collided with another vehicle, which sent the driver of the other vehicle to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Anderson said.

Sanchez, 20, is facing charges of aggravated DUI, possession of methamphetamine and criminal possession of a forged instrument, according to jail records. He was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center at 9:20 p.m. Monday.

Sanchez had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.125 at some point after the crash, according to jail records. The legal limit in Kentucky is 0.08. Anderson said Sanchez was not hurt.

The collision reconstruction unit responded to the scene and conducted an investigation, according to Anderson.

This is a developing story and may be updated.