Lexington deputies investigating fires after charging man with arson

A Lexington County man has been charged with arson after the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said he set fires at two abandoned buildings.

Deputies arrested Corey Wayne Roscow, 28, of Lexington County Thursday on a pair of third-degree arson charges.

Roscow set fires at two buildings on Pond Branch Road, deputies said. One of the buildings was on the 500 block. Roscow was seen in security camera footage near one of the buildings before any flames started showing. In another video, Roscow is driving near the other fire.

“Roscow waited until flames were visible before he reported the fires to a fire station on Calks Ferry Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Deputies jailed Roscow at the county detention center, where he remained as of Saturday afternoon. A judge set his bond at $20,000.

Deputies are investigating other fires at abandoned buildings in the area to see whether they’re connected to Roscow.

The sheriff’s department asks anyone with information about the fires to contact Midlands Crimestoppers.

If guilty on both counts, Roscow faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the SC Code of Law.