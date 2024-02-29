Three arrested for attempted murder after shooting injures Lexington police detective

A Lexington Police Department detective was injured after being shot at while conducting an investigation, according to police.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:54 p.m. Feb. 28 on the 900 block of Royal Avenue, which is near Winchester Road. Police said detectives were following up on an investigation when unknown suspect(s) opened fire on a detective inside a vehicle.

The detective suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization, according to police. The detective was able to return shots and no other injuries were reported.

Three people were detained on the scene. Later Thursday morning, police said the three suspects, 27-year-old Daquis Sharp, 19-year-old Jatiece Parks and 19-year-old Zalan Dulin, were all arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

All three suspects have been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, second-degree assault (police officer), first-degree criminal mischief and six counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, according to police. Sharp has also been charged with possession a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sharp, Parks and Dulin are being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The shooting is being investigated by the Kentucky State Police’s Critical Incident Response Team, which typically investigates all shootings involving police officers. Police said body-worn camera footage of the shooting is being reviewed.

The detective has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Members of the Lexington Police Department work the scene where a detective was shot overnight near Royal Avenue in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The detective suffered minor injuries but did not require hospitalization, according to police.

Members of the Lexington Police Department work the scene where a detective was shot overnight near Royal Avenue in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. The shooting happened just before midnight, Feb. 28.

Members of the Lexington Police Department work the scene where a detective was shot overnight near Royal Avenue in Lexington, Ky., on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

UPDATE: Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that occurred last night on Royal Avenue.



To learn more, visit https://t.co/sExWonE7Ig https://t.co/lKhB8hqsyF — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) February 29, 2024