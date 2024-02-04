Lexington disc golf tournament held to benefit the animals
The Bluegrass Disc Golf Association held its doubles tournament on Saturday to benefit the Lexington Humane Society.
The Bluegrass Disc Golf Association held its doubles tournament on Saturday to benefit the Lexington Humane Society.
Ohtani will make his Dodgers debut at 3 a.m. on March 20.
The Bucks' record got Rivers the gig.
You need a lot more than a player going off to win in the NBA.
The Knicks went scoreless for more than seven minutes in the fourth quarter.
In a series filled with thrillers, this was not one of them.
The fight was initially scheduled for February.
The Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum was scheduled for Sunday.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
A group of men, presumably Oakland students, stood shirtless under one of the baskets during Saturday's game Cleveland State. By midway through the second half, many of them had shaved heads.
Live, updated results from the Associated Press of the South Carolina Democratic primary.
Over the last 25 years, I’ve been a tech investor, founder, organizer, strategist and academic. As AI’s presence in our lives increases, so does the number of diverse founders leveraging it to develop positive, socially impactful services and products. Because their unique life experiences inform these founders’ ingenuity, their startups often address critical social needs.
'More than a sweater; it’s an experience,' wrote one of over 18,000 five-star fans.
Amex's Delta SkyMiles credit cards are getting overhauled with new benefits and credits, bigger welcome offers, updated annual fees, and more for existing and new cardholders.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Sankey believes the NCAA should focus on the larger issues in college athletics rather than pursuing individual cases of recruiting violations.
SpaceX will become the co-owner of valuable data, biological samples, and possibly even patents and intellectual property related to human spaceflight, according to the terms and conditions of a new program inviting research on crewed Dragon missions. The company started quietly inviting proposals "for exceptional science and research ideas that will enable life in space and on other planets," to be executed on orbit using its Dragon spacecraft capsule. Specifically, SpaceX says it's looking for research studies and experiments focused on fitness, or solutions to increase "efficiency and effectiveness," and those focused on human health during long-duration spaceflight missions.
There's trouble in Cybertruck city, and this time it's a feature already on some trucks, not one waiting to be downloaded: The aero wheel covers that cement the futuristic look of the Cybertruck haven't been playing nice with the specially designed Goodyear Wrangler tires. Aero covers usually only cover the metal wheel. In the Cybertruck's case, there's a hard plastic cover molded to look like it has seven single spokes covering the 20-inch metal wheel's seven double spokes.
SpeedKore's new 1970 Dodge Charger 'Ghost' is a carbon-fiber-bodied speed machine powered by a 6.2-liter Hellcat V8.
LIV Golf's new broadcast feature will offer fans a much wider range of coverage and information.
You shouldn’t need a political science degree to understand how the presidential election is working this year. But Americans would be justified if they are confused by the mess that is the presidential primary calendar in 2024.