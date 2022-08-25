Lexington driver involved in deadly crash was under the influence at the time, records say

The driver involved in Wednesday’s deadly motorcycle crash on New Circle Road was under the influence of drugs, according to an arrest citation filled out by Lexington police.

The crash took place around 1 p.m. on the inner loop New Circle Road between Bryan Avenue and Meadow Lane. Larry Spicer, a 47-year-old Winchester resident, was riding a motorcycle when the crash happened and later died at the hospital. Mark Adkins, a 51-year-old who was driving a van and collided with Spicer, was arrested on scene, police said.

The arrest citation for Adkins says he was jittery, talkative and had breath odor that was similar to burnt marijuana after the crash. He also showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests, police wrote in the arrest citation.

Police searched Adkins’ vehicle and found 11.3 grams of marijuana, 35.7 grams of methamphetamine, and a THC vape pin, according to court documents. Other components of drug paraphernalia and a handgun were also found in his vehicle.

Adkins’ arrest citation said he refused to do blood tests, but he “showed signs of impairment” during a field sobriety test. He showed multiple signs of impairment on a “walk and turn” test and additional signs of impairment on a “one leg stand” test, according to the arrest citation. He didn’t show signs of impairment on a “horizontal gaze” test.

Adkins has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, buy/possess drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, according to his arrest citation.

Spicer was driving his motorcycle in the emergency lane trying to bypass traffic when the crash happened, according to police. At the same time, Adkins was pulling out of an adjacent parking lot and did not see Spicer, leading to the collision.

Spicer was not wearing a helmet, according to police.

Adkins is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.