Lexington Fire Department calls on other counties to help battle large mulch fire

The Lexington Fire Department called on other counties for help battling a mulch fire that burned for hours Saturday.

Lexington Fire Department Maj. Derek Roberts said at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday that the fire department had asked neighboring counties to send tanker trucks the help fight a large mulch fire at 4216 Hedger Lane.

That is the address of the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility, where the city recycles yard waste. The facility is in rural Fayette County, near the Clark County line.

The fire department was called to the scene at 4:17 p.m. and arrived at 4:32 p.m. Numerous fire vehicles were still working there as of about 9 p.m.

Roberts said he did not know the origin of the fire.

While humans are sometimes responsible for mulch fires, it is also possible for piles of mulch to spontaneously combust, especially during hot weather, according to the organics recycling publication BioCycle.

The Lexington Fire Department spent hours working to put out a mulch fire on Cahill Drive, off Old Frankfort Pike, in August 2021.