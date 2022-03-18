Lexington firefighter gets 80 hour suspension for DUI

A Lexington Fire Department captain has been suspended for 80 hours after he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Justin Halsaver was charged with driving under the influence in Scott County in June 2021. According to the arrest citation, a Scott County sheriff’s deputy observed Halsaver’s truck driving over the center line. The deputy also observed Halsver’s truck drive over a curb while he was making a turn in the area of South Broadway and Pochahontas Trail.

Halsaver was stopped and he performed a field sobriety test. His blood alcohol content was .08, the legal limit.

He pleaded guilty Jan. 13 and paid a $200 fine, according to court records.

Halsaver told sheriff’s deputies he had just come from picking up food at a local restaurant. Halsaver told the officer he had had a drink at home prior to going to the restaurant.

The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council approved the 80-hour suspension Thursday night.