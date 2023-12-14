Lexington health department closes restaurant after follow-up inspection violation

Janet Patton
·2 min read

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department temporarily closed one Lexington restaurant in the last month.

That’s down from October, when three restaurants were closed.

The health department inspects every local food service establishment at least every six months; some restaurants are placed on enhanced regulatory enforcement and receive additional inspections. Restaurants also are inspected if the health department receives credible complaints.

When the health department closes a restaurant, a red sign is placed on the door to notify potential customers that food service has been halted. But the health department does not publicize that restaurants have been closed.

Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Newtown Pike inspects all food establishments at least twice a year.
In October, the health department had about 160 restaurants and businesses under enhanced regulatory enforcement. At least eight local establishments were closed between June and October, with one business closed twice.

Between Nov. 13 and Dec. 12, the health department closed only one restaurant. Here are details on why.

A closed sign placed by the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on a Lexington restaurant after violations were found on the site.
Sedona Taphouse North

Sedona Taphouse North, 1950 Newtown Pike, was closed on Nov. 22, 2023, despite scoring 92 on the inspection, due to not having a certified food manager present (a priority violation) during the establishment’s second follow-up inspection, which was a scheduled inspection, according to the health department.

Sedona Taphouse North at 1950 Newtown Pike was briefly closed by the health department in the last month. It has reopened.
The inspector also noted in the follow up, according to the health department:

  • Employee drinks stored over/next to other foods

  • Items stored in hand sink

  • Gaskets and equipment in poor repair

  • Buildup of frost and ice in ice cream freezer

  • Floors, walls and ceilings unclean and in poor repair.

The establishment was reopened later the same day with a certified food manager on duty.

