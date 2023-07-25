Lexington high school will have first female principal in its history. Meet the new hire

Kristy Field has been named the new principal of Tates Creek High School, marking the first time a woman has been hired for the top leadership job at the Lexington school.

Most recently the associate principal at Lafayette High School, Field replaces Marty Mills, who takes over this month as the Fayette school district director of human resources systems and processes.

According to a news release from the district, Field’s hiring is a “historic milestone” that marks the first time a woman has been named as principal at Tates Creek.

With more than 23 years of experience in education, this is Field’s ninth year with Fayette County Public Schools. Before returning to Kentucky in 2015, Field served as an intervention specialist at Chillicothe High School in Ohio for 14 years.

Since joining Fayette County, she has served in roles including special education teacher, administrative dean and intervention specialist at STEAM Academy, Freshman academy principal at Bryan Station High School, and most recently associate principal at Lafayette High School.

“I am so excited for the Tates Creek High School community and know that our staff, students and families will thrive under the leadership of Dr. Kristy Field,” said Chief School Leadership Officer James McMillin. “She brings a wealth of knowledge as an educator and instructional leader and is very familiar with the academy model” that Tates Creek employs.

Field attended the University of Rio Grande in Ohio where she earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in education, specializing in Special Education. She obtained her certification in education administration from the University of Ohio and later completed her doctorate in educational leadership and organizational management through the University of Louisville.

“Dr. Field’s exceptional experience in the classroom and as a high school administrator uniquely qualify her to steer Tates Creek towards greater success,” said Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Demetrus Liggins. “Kristy brings a wealth of expertise and a strong understanding of the education landscape, and under her leadership, I believe Tates Creek High School will continue to flourish as a hub of academic excellence, innovation, and inclusivity.”