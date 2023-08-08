Lexington high school teacher charged with 17 sexual offenses involving minors

A Lexington teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual offenses involving minors was placed on leave by the Fayette County district Tuesday, according to officials and records.

Kevin Lentz was an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson Dia Davidson Smith told the Herald-Leader.

Lentz, 49, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor, seven counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance (under 16), and six counts of tampering with physical evidence, Lexington Police spokesperson Hannah Sloan said.

Lentz is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Special victims detectives are continuing to investigate and no additional information is available at this time, Sloan said.

“We have been made aware of the arrest of Mr. Kevin Lentz,” said Davidson-Smith. “The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. FCPS will fully cooperate with the all authorities during their investigation. We remain committed to maintaining a secure and supportive learning environment for all our students.”

Lentz was placed on administrative leave from the school district Tuesday morning, pending the outcome of the Lexington Police investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.