Lexington weather forecast: Heavy rain, tornado watch as storms move through Kentucky

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for most of Central and Eastern Kentucky as strong storms impacted the area Wednesday morning.

The tornado watch is in effect until at least 8 a.m. for Anderson, Bourbon, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Fayette, Franklin, Harrison, Meade, Nicholas, Scott, Shelby, Spencer and Woodford counties, according to the NWS. The tornado watch is in effect until at least 9 a.m. for Adair, Allen, Barren, Boyle, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmondson, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Hart, Jessaamine, Logan, Larue, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Ohio, Russell, Simpson, Taylor and Warren counties.

No confirmed tornadoes have been reported as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. A 53 mile per hour wind gust was reported in Lexington at 5:30 a.m., according to the NWS.

There were wind gust reports of 61 miles per hour in Harrison County and 57 miles per hour in Franklin County, according to the NWS. There were also reports of hail in Anderson, Breckinridge, Hardin and Nelson counties.

Strong thunderstorms impacted Kentucky during the early morning hours Wednesday, which prompted several severe thunderstorm warnings. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine, Mercer, Scott, Washington and Woodford counties until at least 7:30 a.m.

The NWS said a severe thunderstorm was located near Georgetown traveling east at 40 miles per hour shortly after 6:30 a.m. The storm includes 70 miles per hour wind gusts and ping pong ball sized hail.

Hail damage to roofs and outdoor vehicles is expected with the storm, according to the NWS. Wind damage is also expected.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Lexington KY, Georgetown KY and Nicholasville KY until 7:30 AM EST. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/WQUUNBUssU — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 28, 2024

Heavy rain brings flood advisory for Kentucky counties

The NWS issued a flood advisory for Bourbon, Bullitt, Fayette, Hardin, Meade, Nelson, Shelby and Spencer counties due to minor flooding and heavy rain, according to the NWS. The adivsory is expected to last until at least 9:30 a.m.

Approximately 1-3 inches of rain have fallen and an additional inch of rain is expected, according to the NWS.

The line of storms is expected to be followed by a cold front that will drop temperatures by roughly 40 degrees from Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

Strong storms will end from NW to SE later this morning. Breezy NW winds will send temperatures plummeting into the 30s and 40s by this afternoon. Chilly, calm, and clear weather is expected for tonight into tomorrow. #KYwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/VoQdy9eDa0 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) February 28, 2024

Lexington, Kentucky power outage map

Hundreds of people in Fayette County are without power as a result of the storms, according to LG&E & KU’s power outage map. A large outage was reported off Polo Club Boulevard near Todds Road, impacting 740 customers. The electric company said the outage was weather related and the time of restoration is unknown.

There was also a report of electrical wires down on North Broadway, causing the road to be shut down between 4th and 5th Streets, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center.

TRAFFIC ALERT FOR N BROADWAY DUE TO DOWNED ELECTRIC WIRES:

The roadway is reportedly shut down in both directions between W Fourth St and W Fifth St. pic.twitter.com/dGhU0HA5XA — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) February 28, 2024

Multiple counties surrounding Lexington were reporting hundreds of power outages. According to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages nationwide, there were 1,350 outages in Bullitt County, 1,144 outages in Nelson County and hundreds of more outages reported in Anderson, Clark, Mercer in Woodford counties.