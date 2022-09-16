Lexington inmate didn’t return to jail after being granted a court-ordered pass

Lexington police are searching for an inmate who failed to return to the Fayette County Detention Center after being granted a court-ordered pass, according to Maj. Matt LeMonds.

Samantha Collins, 19, was released from the jail at 8:47 a.m. Thursday and was supposed to return at 7 p.m., but didn’t show up, LeMonds said. Collins is described as approximately 5 feet tall, 94 pounds with dyed blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the jail.

Collins was being held on a burglary charge and two counts of theft, according to the jail. The jail encouraged anyone with information on Collins’ location to call the Lexington Police Department.