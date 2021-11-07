Lexington inmate didn’t return to jail after getting temporary release, officials say

Lexington police are looking for a man who didn’t return to jail after being granted a “court ordered pass” to leave, according to Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center officials.

Alan Dewayne Tatman, 47, was granted release to leave the Lexington-Fayette County Detention Center at 9 a.m. Saturday. He was required to return at 5 p.m. the same day. He never came back, according to Lt. Richard Frans from Lexington’s Division of Community Corrections.

Frans confirmed Tatman was still at-large late Sunday afternoon. Jail officials said Tatman is 5-foot-7-inches, 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Tatman was in jail after being charged with two counts of theft and one count of failing to appear for a burglary charge, according to jail officials. Tatman also had additional charges from Jessamine County, according to court records.

Tatman was indicted in late October and arraigned on his Fayette County charges Friday, according to court records.

The Lexington jail asked anyone with information on Tatman’s whereabouts to contact the Lexington Police Department.