Lexington jail director to retire amid long-standing staffing shortages

The director of the beleaguered Fayette County Detention Center has announced she will retire, Lexington city officials confirmed this week.

Lisa Farmer, who has worked for more than 20 years at the jail, was named executive director in October 2020.

Farmer recently said she will retire by the end of the year, said Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city.

The detention center has struggled to keep and retain staff for years. At one point, the jail was down more than 100 officers.

The Fraternal Order of Police Town Branch Lodge 83 took a “no confidence” vote against Farmer and Public Safety Commissioner Ken Armstrong earlier this year in part due to excessive overtime and other issues related to the lack of staff at the jail.

The FOP also took a “no confidence” vote against Farmer’s predecessor Steve Haney, for similar reasons.

The city and the union agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement in February that included increases in starting pay and across-the-board raises.

However, vacancies at the jail persist.

Jails and prisons across the country are also struggling to attract and retain employees. Louisville Metro Correction has similar staffing woes.

Fayette County Detention Center in Lexington.

Lawyers wait to see inmates

The lack of staff also means lawyers are having to wait longer to meet with clients at the jail.

Chris Tracy, regional manager for the Department of Public Advocacy, which represents poor defendants who can’t afford a lawyer, said it can take hours or longer for lawyers to see clients because there are too few staff at the jail.

“It has been going on for many months now, well into last year I believe,” Tracy said. “I do believe it’s gotten progressively worse. “

Staffing is particularly short on the weekends or after business hours. That’s when lawyers have to wait or in very few cases can’t see clients, Tracy said.

“Typically now, if it’s the weekend, most mornings, and sometimes after business hours during the week, there is no one stationed at the desk in the lobby,” Tracy said.

In those cases, Tracy said lawyers have to call “master control” via a button on the wall. Someone will come let them in but it could take minutes or an hour.

“Other times, like one Sunday afternoon before a trial I had recently, it can take an hour or more. We didn’t have the luxury of leaving because we had our client’s clothes for trial and had to drop them off,” Tracy said. “That day we were told there was no one who could help us meet with the client, but they did take the clothes. “

Tracy said the officers who work at the detention center are trying their best to meet all the demands of the job.

It’s not their fault, he said.

“It’s the lack of workers that’s causing the problem,” Tracy said.

Dan Carman, a Fayette County defense lawyer, said he has had to wait to meet with clients at the jail due to lack of staff.

However, Carman said he has always been able to see clients and those delays haven’t substantially delayed cases.

“They are doing the best they can with the staff they have,” Carman said.

Carman and Tracy also said in-person visitation has been suspended since March 2020, first due to COVID and now due to staffing issues.

The jail offers video visitation and phone access to inmates but not all inmates can afford those services, Tracy said.

“This has added immeasurable strain on the incarcerated folks and a financial burden on families as they’re only left with secures calls and video meetings, at considerable price,” Tracy said of lack of in-person visitation.