Lexington KFC robbed by armed man, police searching for suspect

A KFC in Lexington was robbed on Wednesday night, according to police.

The incident happened just after 9 p.m. at the KFC on Nicholasville Road, according to Lt. Dan Truex with the Lexington Police Department. An armed man stole an unknown amount of money from a safe and fled the scene afterwards.

The suspect had not been caught as of 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Truex. It’s unknown how the suspect took the money from the safe.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.